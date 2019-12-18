Global  

Graham urges short trial, promises FISA hearing

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says if the House impeaches the president, as expected, he favors a short Senate trial. He also spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill about reforming the FISA warrant process. (Dec. 18)
 
