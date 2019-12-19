Global  

Texas woman at domestic violence shelter finds son’s letter to Santa: ‘Dad was mad’

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A Texas shelter for victims of domestic violence says a mother recently found a heartbreaking letter her 7-year-old son had written to Santa explaining their difficult situation.
News video: Mom In North Texas Domestic Violence Shelter Finds 7-Year-Old Son's Heartbreaking Letter To Santa

Mom In North Texas Domestic Violence Shelter Finds 7-Year-Old Son's Heartbreaking Letter To Santa 00:51

 A North Texas boy's letter to Santa is a heartbreaking reminder of the hopelessness some children feel during the holidays. Katie Johnston reports.

