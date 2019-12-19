Global  

Trump Impeachment: Three Democrats Cross Party Lines to Vote ‘No’

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Representatives Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Jared Golden of Maine and Collin Peterson of Minnesota were the only Democrats to oppose one or both of the charges against President Trump.
News video: Top Democrats pitch GOP on Trump impeachment

Top Democrats pitch GOP on Trump impeachment 01:56

 Top Democrats made a last-minute pitch to Republicans on Sunday for why they should put partisanship aside and vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Lisa Bernhard has more.

