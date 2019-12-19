Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Present’ on Trump Impeachment Articles

TexasAmerica RT @thedailybeast: UPDATE: Tulsi Gabbard released a statement explaining her vote, saying “my vote today is a vote for much needed reconcil… 13 seconds ago

Rubber Ducky RT @rogertansey: Tulsi supports guilty because she believes he is , but votes “present” to get attention. Now that’s a profile in courage.… 1 minute ago

mary mary RT @sahilkapur: On the first article of impeachment: Two Democrats vote NO • Collin Peterson • Jeff Van Drew* One Democrat votes PRESENT… 3 minutes ago

The Fathers 1787 RT @Fathers1787: Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Present’ on Trump Impeachment, Slams ‘Purely Partisan Process’ – https://t.co/MiznUcaAU9 #SmartNews… 3 minutes ago

Micheal Cahoon RT @rollcall: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who according to CQ Vote Watch has missed more than 38 percent of votes this year while running fo… 4 minutes ago

Catenigma 🌱 RT @shock2ya: If the vote is not worth @Tulsigabbard answering then she is definitely not worthy of support or becoming President! She prob… 4 minutes ago

Lysa O'Kane 🎃🍀🌊🎃🍀🌊🎃 RT @cynthiakouril: Tulsi Gabbard votes "present". She won't get elected dog catcher after this. #Tulsicoward 5 minutes ago