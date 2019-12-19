Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Present’ on Trump Impeachment Articles

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Ms. Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat, had previously called for President Trump’s censure, according to ABC News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Gabbard Doesn't Vote Yes Or No In Trump Impeachment Trial

Gabbard Doesn't Vote Yes Or No In Trump Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential Democratic candidate, voted “present” during the impeachment trial. She was the only member not to vote “yes” or “no” against President Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to Politico, the vote wasn’t a surprise because beforehand Gabbard offered an...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TexasAmerica

TexasAmerica RT @thedailybeast: UPDATE: Tulsi Gabbard released a statement explaining her vote, saying “my vote today is a vote for much needed reconcil… 13 seconds ago

RubberD01

Rubber Ducky RT @rogertansey: Tulsi supports guilty because she believes he is , but votes “present” to get attention. Now that’s a profile in courage.… 1 minute ago

monarch448_mary

mary mary RT @sahilkapur: On the first article of impeachment: Two Democrats vote NO • Collin Peterson • Jeff Van Drew* One Democrat votes PRESENT… 3 minutes ago

Fathers1787

The Fathers 1787 RT @Fathers1787: Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Present’ on Trump Impeachment, Slams ‘Purely Partisan Process’ – https://t.co/MiznUcaAU9 #SmartNews… 3 minutes ago

CahoonMicheal

Micheal Cahoon RT @rollcall: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who according to CQ Vote Watch has missed more than 38 percent of votes this year while running fo… 4 minutes ago

Catenigma

Catenigma 🌱 RT @shock2ya: If the vote is not worth @Tulsigabbard answering then she is definitely not worthy of support or becoming President! She prob… 4 minutes ago

OKane33Lysa

Lysa O'Kane 🎃🍀🌊🎃🍀🌊🎃 RT @cynthiakouril: Tulsi Gabbard votes "present". She won't get elected dog catcher after this. #Tulsicoward 5 minutes ago

tech01man

Louis Planenshek Another peice of***is Gabbard...don't vote for this idiot and vote her out in Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Prese… https://t.co/8Z79g3e5B0 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.