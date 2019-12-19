Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Present’ on Trump Impeachment Articles

Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential Democratic candidate, voted “present” during the impeachment trial. She was the only member not to vote “yes” or “no” against President Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to Politico, the vote wasn’t a surprise because beforehand Gabbard offered an...
