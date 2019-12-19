Global  

Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Present’ on Trump Impeachment Articles

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Ms. Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat, had previously called for President Trump’s censure, according to ABC News.
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: President Trump On Cusp Of Being Impeached By The House

President Trump On Cusp Of Being Impeached By The House 02:31

 Historic debate set to begin on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress. The House convenes at 9 a.m., with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by Wednesday evening.

