Philadelphia gunfight ends with FedEx driver killing a man during 'robbery' attempt, police say

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A FedEx driver in Philadelphia shot and killed a man during an attempted robbery on Tuesday night, police say.
 
News video: Teens Charged In Delivery Driver's Assault, Robbery

Teens Charged In Delivery Driver's Assault, Robbery 00:21

 Annapolis police are investigating the robbery of a delivery driver early Tuesday morning.

