Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Today in History for December 19th

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
President Bill Clinton impeached; General George Washington opens camp at Valley Forge; Charles Dickens' novel "A Christmas Carol" is first published; Apollo 17 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean; 'The Music Man' opens on Broadway. (Dec. 19)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fiweh

FiWEH Life Today in History for December 19th - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/EfLAQhpGYb https://t.co/roUaNUumPr 19 minutes ago

MorningScotland

Morning Scotland TISH! Today In Scotland's History: (19th December 1923) The birth in Glasgow of Gordon Jackson, award winning actor… https://t.co/HB5EmeuIhf 32 minutes ago

sam11_pearl

sam pearl #history #A.I #science #UFO #bigfoot RT @KathelijneVL: #OTD in #History #Germany All About Royal Families: Today in History - December 19th. 1671 - Christiane Eberhardine of Br… 35 minutes ago

KathelijneVL

♔Kathleen Van Lierop #OTD in #History #Germany All About Royal Families: Today in History - December 19th. 1671 - Christiane Eberhardine… https://t.co/hwuZlKG6lL 43 minutes ago

CymbleneJ

Cymblene Jones RT @abelgur: Q+ called December 19 D-Day, today we have the impeachment and the AG Barr interview. What did Q+ mean by December 19th bein… 1 hour ago

PoliticsObserva

Political Observer @realDonaldTrump joins Johnson, Clinton in ‘exclusive’ club of impeached presidents Today in History: Bill… https://t.co/jxNDiDu4fn 2 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Today in History for December 19th - https://t.co/yQes0YTYf6 2 hours ago

onepercentafro

rossella @iownlovato @dmetriaspickle @tmylmrosalia I COULDNT SLEEP TONIGHT AND I KNOW THERE WAS A REASON SOMETHING POWERFUL… https://t.co/ERO6l467LR 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.