Chinese national arrested for allegedly trespassing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A Chinese national trespassed at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday and was arrested upon refusing to leave, police said.
News video: Chinese national arrested for loitering Mar-a-Lago club

Chinese national arrested for loitering Mar-a-Lago club 00:37

 A Chinese national is charged with illegally entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, the second time this year that has happened.

