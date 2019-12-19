College bowl games aren't funny, but some of these jokes may be

Mike Stevens @drewmagary Too many of these games try for serious and prestigious. Aim for fun. Bring in the teams with the top o… https://t.co/BUnvEFhl7f 5 hours ago

ben @willhodges1 I’m so mad at college football & ESPN & what they’ve done to bowl season. I hate that there aren’t mul… https://t.co/NuJf1XuzXC 7 hours ago

Fade Barstool Index 🏈WSU +2.5 // 2U❌ 2-4, -4.6 today Hey @BWalkerSEC aren’t you Barstool’s college football / gambling expert? Bowl s… https://t.co/2nvKic7VB1 17 hours ago

Alderman Gilliam Some these college football players aren’t good enough to be skipping these bowl games ... They just doing it cuz everybody else is 20 hours ago

John Cassio @burackbobby_ Why aren’t there College Bowl Games on Xmas Day? 2 days ago

D'Pez Poopsie @mydolfins @TNBrunson @OmarKelly These scholarships are year to year. Also, bowl games aren't guaranteed, so if thi… https://t.co/0eH44M37s2 1 week ago

Dan Wolken Story from @Schrotenboer on how the NCAA’s morality guidelines on what kind of companies can sponsor bowl games are… https://t.co/6oth0eEz2B 1 week ago