Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

College bowl games aren't funny, but some of these jokes may be

Delawareonline Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
For the 12th consecutive year, columnist Brad Myers pokes fun at the way-too-many college football bowl games coming up.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heading to Bowl Games [Video]Heading to Bowl Games

We spoke to a travel specialist for advice

Credit: KIMTPublished

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set [Video]The College Football Playoff Field Is Set

The College Football Playoff Field Is Set. The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday afternoon. No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

College football bowl games today: Schedule with predictions, picks, odds, lines for Saturday

The College Football Playoff semifinals lead a set of four intriguing games on Saturday
CBS Sports

2019 Bowl Games: Schedule, College Football Playoff teams, kickoff times for NCAA bowl games

The college football bowl schedule has been set for the complete 2019-20 slate; check out all the games
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

MikeMakesRight

Mike Stevens @drewmagary Too many of these games try for serious and prestigious. Aim for fun. Bring in the teams with the top o… https://t.co/BUnvEFhl7f 5 hours ago

luckie_reubs

ben @willhodges1 I’m so mad at college football & ESPN & what they’ve done to bowl season. I hate that there aren’t mul… https://t.co/NuJf1XuzXC 7 hours ago

barstoolindex

Fade Barstool Index 🏈WSU +2.5 // 2U❌ 2-4, -4.6 today Hey @BWalkerSEC aren’t you Barstool’s college football / gambling expert? Bowl s… https://t.co/2nvKic7VB1 17 hours ago

HypebeastRelly

Alderman Gilliam Some these college football players aren’t good enough to be skipping these bowl games ... They just doing it cuz everybody else is 20 hours ago

THEJohnCassio

John Cassio @burackbobby_ Why aren’t there College Bowl Games on Xmas Day? 2 days ago

jromlivinlegend

D'Pez Poopsie @mydolfins @TNBrunson @OmarKelly These scholarships are year to year. Also, bowl games aren't guaranteed, so if thi… https://t.co/0eH44M37s2 1 week ago

DanWolken

Dan Wolken Story from @Schrotenboer on how the NCAA’s morality guidelines on what kind of companies can sponsor bowl games are… https://t.co/6oth0eEz2B 1 week ago

RobMcDoogie

Rob McDougall @CanuckRanger1 Probably owing to the location. Honestly don't want college football outside of @UNH_Football, who a… https://t.co/UYhh8HvjSD 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.