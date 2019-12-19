Global  

Snow squall hits New York City

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Conditions were ripe for snow squalls to blanket parts of New York City and the East Coast on Dec. 18, 2019.
 
News video: US man films timelapse of snow squall engulfing New York City from towering office block

US man films timelapse of snow squall engulfing New York City from towering office block 00:37

 A New Yorker managed to capture a timelapse of the snow squall that engulfed Manhattan on December 18. Nick Baughman filmed the footage from the 60th-floor of his office block in Liberty Square.

taylorbwyatt

Taylor Wyatt RT @Livestormchaser: Wait For It!!!! ❄️💨 Epic Snow Squall hits the New York City area this evening! Permission: Bymeir #NYC #NewYork #Snow… 2 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @HelloNewsSite: Snow squall becomes deadly, hits New York; millions suffer cold temps https://t.co/UTDGDc9y1A #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Tod… 2 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News Snow squall becomes deadly, hits New York; millions suffer cold temps https://t.co/UTDGDc9y1A #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 2 hours ago

TrekcaptJames

Jacob James Barton Fast-Moving Snow Squall Hits New York City https://t.co/4kFY7xcllo via @YouTube Binghamton, N.Y was not the only on… https://t.co/yW2Z9AMLog 10 hours ago

OneNewsBroadcas

OneNewsBroadcas https://t.co/X0prcW1rVG Snow Squall Hits New York City 12 hours ago

YTWonderLady

Wonder Lady Fast-Moving Snow Squall Hits New York City https://t.co/rb06tgHhvg via @YouTube Winter is finally here 12 hours ago

Maristlizard

Liz I saw this from Jersey City and it was so cool. Fast-Moving Snow Squall Hits New York City https://t.co/2JY17s0fk4 via @YouTube 13 hours ago

iloveoldthings

Elisha Laws Fast-Moving Snow Squall Hits New York City https://t.co/wYbXKWDLnn via @YouTube 14 hours ago

