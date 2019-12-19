Global  

Teen arrested after trying to steal small plane at California airport

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A California teenager is under arrest for trying to steal a small plane from a runway. Surveillance video shows the plane maneuvering erratically on the ground at Fresno Yosemite International Airport before crashing. No one was hurt. Mola Lenghi reports.
News video: Teen Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $2 Million Plane and Crashing into Airport Building

Teen Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $2 Million Plane and Crashing into Airport Building 00:46

 A teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing a plane and cashing it into an airport building. Veuer's Natasha Abellard has the story.

