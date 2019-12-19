Global  

Snow squall sweeps into NYC, triggers deadly pileup on Pennsylvania interstate

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The streets of the nation's largest city were met with a literal wall of winter on Wednesday when a snow squall brought blinding conditions to New York City, hours after triggering a deadly pileup on an interstate in Pennsylvania. 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
News video: US man films timelapse of snow squall engulfing New York City from towering office block

US man films timelapse of snow squall engulfing New York City from towering office block 00:37

 A New Yorker managed to capture a timelapse of the snow squall that engulfed Manhattan on December 18. Nick Baughman filmed the footage from the 60th-floor of his office block in Liberty Square.

