CDC: Packaged Hard-Boiled Eggs Linked To Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Florida is one of several states included in a deadly, multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections which has been linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tina RT @CNN: A deadly, multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections has been linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs, and retailers and consumers ar… 28 seconds ago CBS 42 ⚠ HEALTH ALERT ⚠ CDC: Deadly outbreak of Listeria linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs, products… https://t.co/NgNq71B8wZ 2 minutes ago The Lego Batman RT @CTVNews: Packaged hard-boiled eggs have been linked to a deadly Listeria outbreak, the CDC warns https://t.co/VmPnWqAE2A 4 minutes ago Bea Rhodes RT @KIRO7Seattle: Packaged hard-boiled eggs linked to deadly listeria outbreak, CDC warns https://t.co/uJLq3byl25 5 minutes ago Geno T RT @abc7breaking: A deadly, multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections has been linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs, and retailers and con… 5 minutes ago Ted Grimes RT @boston25: Packaged hard-boiled eggs linked to deadly listeria outbreak, CDC warns https://t.co/nGZRQI8Noy 6 minutes ago CBS Sacramento CBS13 Packaged Hard-Boiled Eggs Linked To Deadly Listeria Outbreak, CDC Warns https://t.co/Mjm2ls457t https://t.co/Y3cz7Hc8mq 8 minutes ago KIRO 7 Packaged hard-boiled eggs linked to deadly listeria outbreak, CDC warns https://t.co/uJLq3byl25 11 minutes ago