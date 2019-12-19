Global  

Early Addition: Trump Impeached, Complains About Water Pressure

Gothamist Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Because the 'Cats' movie is hilariously awful, check out today's midday links: impeachment, JK Rowling TERF, Trump rants about water, phone tracking, unforgettable posts of the 2010s, dogs caught being naughty and more. [ more › ]
News video: Trump Talks About Low-Pressure Water Fixtures While Getting Impeached

Trump Talks About Low-Pressure Water Fixtures While Getting Impeached

 The House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Meanwhile, Trump took that time to talk about bathroom fixtures at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. According to Gizmodo, Trump said people are flushing the toilet too many times. Yet he made...

