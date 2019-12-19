Early Addition: Trump Impeached, Complains About Water Pressure
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Because the 'Cats' movie is hilariously awful, check out today's midday links: impeachment, JK Rowling TERF, Trump rants about water, phone tracking, unforgettable posts of the 2010s, dogs caught being naughty and more. [ more › ]
The House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Meanwhile, Trump took that time to talk about bathroom fixtures at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. According to Gizmodo, Trump said people are flushing the toilet too many times. Yet he made...