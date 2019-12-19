Global  

Trump mocks Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband John Dingell at rally

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
At his rally in Michigan Wednesday night, President Trump slammed local Congresswoman Debbie Dingell for voting in favor of impeachment and suggested her late husband, longtime Rep. John Dingell, was "looking up" from hell. Watch his remarks.
News video: President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally

President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally 02:28

 Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took jabs at Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband Rep. John Dingell, expressing his displeasure with her vote in favor of his impeachment.

Ronald Reagan's Daughter Patti Davis Excoriates Trump: 'His Cruelty Has No Limits' [Video]Ronald Reagan's Daughter Patti Davis Excoriates Trump: 'His Cruelty Has No Limits'

Business Insider reports Patti Davis slammed President Donald Trump in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday. Davis is the daughter of late former President Ronald Reagan. At a rally in Michigan this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Lawmakers blast Trump for insulting dead lawmaker [Video]Lawmakers blast Trump for insulting dead lawmaker

The White House on Thursday defended Donald Trump’s verbal assault against former Democratic Representative John Dingell, as members of Congress blasted the Republican president for insulting another..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:31Published


Rep. Debbie Dingell Responds to Trump Trashing Her, Invoking Her Late Husband: ‘It Really Hurt’

Congresswoman *Debbie Dingell*, as she spoke on CNN this afternoon about the upcoming House impeachment vote, referenced President *Donald Trump's* tweet...
Mediaite

Marc Short Defends Trump Going After John Dingell: He Was ‘Not Exactly a Wallflower,’ Called POTUS an Imbecile

*Marc Short*, chief of staff to Vice President *Mike Pence*, defended President *Donald Trump* last week going after Congresswoman *Debbie Dingell* and joking...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.com

