A Denver Restaurant Star Brings Southwest-ish Cuisine To The West Village Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Delores Tronco-DePierro, known for her award-winning Work & Class out west, opens The Banty Rooster. [ more › ] Delores Tronco-DePierro, known for her award-winning Work & Class out west, opens The Banty Rooster. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Koncorde Krash Gothamist: A Denver Restaurant Star Brings Southwest-ish Cuisine To The West Village https://t.co/p4VIiqFPxU https://t.co/FmZbsXrZ4B 1 week ago Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC A Denver Restaurant Star Brings Southwest-ish Cuisine To The West Village… https://t.co/MeHenCkPsk 1 week ago Gothamist A Denver Restaurant Star Brings Southwest-ish Cuisine To The West Village https://t.co/bAQqjF0r1e https://t.co/BjtonA44IL 1 week ago