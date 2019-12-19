Rep. Debbie Dingell spoke out against the comments President Donald Trump made about the late Rep. John Dingell during a raucous impeachment-day rally in Michigan on Tuesday. (Dec. 19)

You Might Like

Tweets about this raymond carbery RT @CBSThisMorning: .@GayleKing asks @PressSec about President Trump's comments last night in Michigan disparaging late Congressman John Di… 2 minutes ago Wayne M. Phillips RT @people: Rep. John Dingell's Widow Slams Trump for Suggesting the Congresswoman's Late Husband Went to Hell https://t.co/6DFaZFms78 3 minutes ago Exhausted Her first Christmas w/out her husband. Trump literally has no bottom. Widow responds after Trump suggests John Ding… https://t.co/mNrbeX9kNK 13 minutes ago Dinah Leffert So there was an implied “Quid Pro Quo” on John Dingell’s funeral. This proves Trumps pattern of behavior!… https://t.co/qcM6WXyZeu 14 minutes ago Anushay Hossain Pres. Trump's disparaging remarks about late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) prompt response from Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-M… https://t.co/LldS3tuXTk 19 minutes ago That's What She Said Rep. Dingell slams Trump on late husband https://t.co/LiL75tDIb1 27 minutes ago Managed Hosting Rep. Dingell slams Trump on late husband https://t.co/kCuF5jPdPJ 27 minutes ago Dimepiece Rep. Dingell slams Trump on late husband https://t.co/jt24HKPr1T 27 minutes ago