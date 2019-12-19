Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rep. Dingell slams Trump on late husband

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Rep. Debbie Dingell spoke out against the comments President Donald Trump made about the late Rep. John Dingell during a raucous impeachment-day rally in Michigan on Tuesday. (Dec. 19)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Rep. Debbie Dingell fires back after President Trump's jab about John Dingell

Rep. Debbie Dingell fires back after President Trump's jab about John Dingell 01:56

 President Trump targeted Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, during a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raymondcarbery

raymond carbery RT @CBSThisMorning: .@GayleKing asks @PressSec about President Trump's comments last night in Michigan disparaging late Congressman John Di… 2 minutes ago

Phillips1965W

Wayne M. Phillips RT @people: Rep. John Dingell's Widow Slams Trump for Suggesting the Congresswoman's Late Husband Went to Hell https://t.co/6DFaZFms78 3 minutes ago

NeneandGaga

Exhausted Her first Christmas w/out her husband. Trump literally has no bottom. Widow responds after Trump suggests John Ding… https://t.co/mNrbeX9kNK 13 minutes ago

DinahLeffert

Dinah Leffert So there was an implied “Quid Pro Quo” on John Dingell’s funeral. This proves Trumps pattern of behavior!… https://t.co/qcM6WXyZeu 14 minutes ago

AnushayHossain

Anushay Hossain Pres. Trump's disparaging remarks about late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) prompt response from Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-M… https://t.co/LldS3tuXTk 19 minutes ago

WatSheSed

That's What She Said Rep. Dingell slams Trump on late husband https://t.co/LiL75tDIb1 27 minutes ago

Managed_Hosts

Managed Hosting Rep. Dingell slams Trump on late husband https://t.co/kCuF5jPdPJ 27 minutes ago

dimepiece_org

Dimepiece Rep. Dingell slams Trump on late husband https://t.co/jt24HKPr1T 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.