Nancy Pelosi Wants To Talk About Issues Other Than Impeachment

Daily Caller Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
'Anybody want to talk about the Mexico trade agreement?'
Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate [Video]Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Remembers Rep. Elijah Cummings After Impeachment Vote [Video]Speaker Nancy Pelosi Remembers Rep. Elijah Cummings After Impeachment Vote

 After Wednesday's historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a moment to recognize late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:52Published


Nancy Pelosi: The other key player in the Trump impeachment inquiry

As the first female Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi is orchestrating this week’s high-stakes vote in the Donald Trump impeachment...
CBC.ca

Pelosi, AOC among Dem congresswomen wearing dark colors for 'somber' impeachment vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic women appeared to send a message by wearing all black on the day that House Democrats planned on...
FOXNews.com

DestroyingLibt1

Liberal Tears RT @jmbenson1491: Before the impeachment sham, all Nancy Pelosi wanted to talk abt was impeachment; now she doesn't want to talk about it?… 24 minutes ago

Mark4124NH

Mark in Dallas Nancy Pelosi Wants To Talk About Issues Other Than Impeachment https://t.co/yG7Ik3IW3M via @dailycaller 35 minutes ago

nehdah

Short and Sweet RT @DailyCaller: Nancy Pelosi Wants To Talk About Issues Other Than Impeachment https://t.co/bIm6QKbzxl 2 hours ago

Attitude365

Attitude365 Way to go Nancy. Nothing better than wasting taxpayer dollars and then not finish the job!! There’s a reason no on… https://t.co/joBXkqmyzC 3 hours ago

karres1

Donald Schuster RT @jbkehr: The press wants Nancy Pelosi to explain why the articles aren't being sent directly to the Senate. She doesn't want to talk abo… 3 hours ago

