Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza’ Welcomes David Boreanaz And Seth Rogen To ‘Come On Down’

cbs4.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
‘The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza’ Welcomes David Boreanaz And Seth Rogen To ‘Come On Down’The Price Is Right, network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates the holidays this season with two celebrity-themed primetime specials to be hosted by Drew Carey; The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With The Cast Of SEAL Team, Sunday, December 22nd (8:00–9:00 PM, ET/PT) and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published < > Embed
News video: Interfaith Sanctuary hosting Extreme Holiday Extravaganza

Interfaith Sanctuary hosting Extreme Holiday Extravaganza 00:50

 Featuring about 30 different local acts, the two-night holiday event brings in about a third of the sanctuary's operating budget.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBHoser

Unknown Comic Sans .@Sethrogen will be a guest on tomorrow night's "The Price is Right at Night" holiday special... if one of the sho… https://t.co/hlg3kCjhhx 43 minutes ago

phily498

Phi Ly RT @tpirepguide: Tonight! 8PM on CBS is a special Price is Right at Night holiday special with the cast of @SEALTeamCBS. Should be fun...do… 4 hours ago

tpirepguide

TPiR Ep Guide Tonight! 8PM on CBS is a special Price is Right at Night holiday special with the cast of @SEALTeamCBS. Should be fun...don't miss it! 5 hours ago

detroitnewsnow

Detroit News Now ‘The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza’ Welcomes David Boreanaz And Seth Rogen To ‘Come On Down’… https://t.co/cJQwgLBlWV 9 hours ago

avndsuarpe

avndsuarpe RT @CBSMiami: COME ON DOWN - The Price Is Right, network television’s #1-rated daytime series & longest-running game show in tv history, ce… 14 hours ago

1Hockeymom33

hockeymom RT @geraghtyvl: @David_Boreanaz @NeilBrownJr #SEALTeam ‘The Price Is Right At Night' Will Give You an Extra Dose of Holiday Cheer https://t… 17 hours ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano David Boreanaz from the hit CBS drama 'Seal Team' will come on down during a special edition of 'The Price Is Right… https://t.co/qaaD8zqT1n 23 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami COME ON DOWN - The Price Is Right, network television’s #1-rated daytime series & longest-running game show in tv h… https://t.co/Ykoofr9iMd 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.