Trump lauds Van Drew for switching to GOP

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Van Drew voted against the articles of impeachment against President Trump as a Democrat on Wednesday
News video: Representative Jeff Van Drew Switches From Democratic Party To GOP

Representative Jeff Van Drew Switches From Democratic Party To GOP 00:32

 President Donald Trump announced Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s switch to the Republican Party. According to CNN, Van Drew was one of the Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment. He gave House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy a standing ovation for his counter argument. Van Drew met with Trump,...

Exodus from anti-impeachment rep’s office: reports [Video]Exodus from anti-impeachment rep’s office: reports

An exodus of senior aides is underway at Democratic congressman Jeff Van Drew's office amid reports that he plans to join the GOP. Roger Fortuna has more.

Democrat Switches To Republican [Video]Democrat Switches To Republican

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew is leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican in light of the ongoing impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Pledges ‘Undying Support’ to Trump While Announcing Conversion From Dem to Republican

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) pledged his “undying support” for President Donald Trump on Thursday after announcing his departure from the Democratic Party for...
Anti-impeachment Democrat Jeff Van Drew meets with Trump to discuss party switch

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-NJ, met with President Trump on Friday to discuss going across party lines and joining the Republican Party -- after he has spent months...
