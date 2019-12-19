Global  

Connelly: Trump disparages distinguished dead Americans, McCain and Dingell

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
President Trump's brand of humor is to disparage genuine American heroes, even after they're dead, first Sen. John McCain and now Rep. John Dingell, the country's longest serving member of Congress.
News video: Lawmakers blast Trump for insulting dead lawmaker

Lawmakers blast Trump for insulting dead lawmaker 03:31

 The White House on Thursday defended Donald Trump’s verbal assault against former Democratic Representative John Dingell, as members of Congress blasted the Republican president for insulting another veteran lawmaker after his death. Jonah Green reports.

buffyrules

John Hartsough RT @seattlepi: "President Donald Trump has a habit of stepping in it by stomping on the memory of distinguished Americans." https://t.co/1W… 21 hours ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI "President Donald Trump has a habit of stepping in it by stomping on the memory of distinguished Americans." https://t.co/1WPC44ksrx 1 day ago

simsron

Ron Sims Connelly: Trump disparages distinguished dead Americans, McCain and Dingell https://t.co/EKsXs5gPEv via @seattlepi 2 days ago

northwestbox

Northwest in a Box Connelly: Trump disparages distinguished dead Americans, McCain and Dingell https://t.co/uSXJ9ag8Sk https://t.co/soo5xuZryo 2 days ago

joelconnelly

joel r. connelly Connelly: Trump disparages distinguished dead Americans, McCain and Dingell https://t.co/eT0j9KsijS via @seattlepi 2 days ago

