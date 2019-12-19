Connelly: Trump disparages distinguished dead Americans, McCain and Dingell
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () President Trump's brand of humor is to disparage genuine American heroes, even after they're dead, first Sen. John McCain and now Rep. John Dingell, the country's longest serving member of Congress.
The White House on Thursday defended Donald Trump’s verbal assault against former Democratic Representative John Dingell, as members of Congress blasted the Republican president for insulting another veteran lawmaker after his death. Jonah Green reports.
