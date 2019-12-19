Army Veteran’s El Portal Home Remodeled Thanks To Miami Dolphins & Partners

A US Army veteran is getting some much needed help before the holidays from the Miami Dolphins and its partners.

You Might Like

Tweets about this miami6 RT : (@CBSMiami)A US Army veteran is getting some much needed help before the holidays from the @MiamiDolphins and… https://t.co/J1O4d2VeCV 3 days ago Bill Larson RT @RoofClaim_: Take a look at this local news coverage of our tile roof donation to disabled veteran Michael Engram as part of our partner… 3 days ago RoofClaim.com Take a look at this local news coverage of our tile roof donation to disabled veteran Michael Engram as part of our… https://t.co/7EP9iVMnHh 3 days ago 1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Miami Dolphins & Partners Gives Army Veteran's El Portal Home A Much-Needed Ma… https://t.co/U7K4Oxcayt 3 days ago 3rd Coast Sports Head 🇳🇬🇧🇯 RT @CBSMiami: A US Army veteran is getting some much needed help before the holidays from the @MiamiDolphins and its partners. https://t.co… 3 days ago CBS4 Miami A US Army veteran is getting some much needed help before the holidays from the @MiamiDolphins and its partners. https://t.co/f6ghjVYnco 3 days ago