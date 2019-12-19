Global  

Army Veteran’s El Portal Home Remodeled Thanks To Miami Dolphins & Partners

cbs4.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A US Army veteran is getting some much needed help before the holidays from the Miami Dolphins and its partners.
News video: Heroes Among Us: U.S. Army Veteran Larry Karlin

Heroes Among Us: U.S. Army Veteran Larry Karlin 01:33

 Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. This week, we're meeting U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Larry Karlin.

