Army Veteran’s El Portal Home Remodeled Thanks To Miami Dolphins & Partners

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. This week, we're meeting U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Larry Karlin.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
miami6 RT : (@CBSMiami)A US Army veteran is getting some much needed help before the holidays from the @MiamiDolphins and… https://t.co/J1O4d2VeCV 3 days ago
Bill Larson RT @RoofClaim_: Take a look at this local news coverage of our tile roof donation to disabled veteran Michael Engram as part of our partner… 3 days ago
RoofClaim.com Take a look at this local news coverage of our tile roof donation to disabled veteran Michael Engram as part of our… https://t.co/7EP9iVMnHh 3 days ago
1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Miami Dolphins & Partners Gives Army Veteran's El Portal Home A Much-Needed Ma… https://t.co/U7K4Oxcayt 3 days ago