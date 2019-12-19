Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Teen Model Sues Harvey Weinstein For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her At 16

Gothamist Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Former Teen Model Sues Harvey Weinstein For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her At 16'I know that this lawsuit cannot erase the pain that I have been living with for 17 years. But I do hope to achieve at least some measure of justice that has still been denied to Harvey Weinstein’s many victims.' [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SteveBattaglio

Stephen Battaglio RT @rverrier: Former teen model sues Harvey Weinstein, alleging sexual assault ⁦@StacyPerman⁩ https://t.co/z7w1aVTm76 39 minutes ago

rverrier

Richard Verrier Former teen model sues Harvey Weinstein, alleging sexual assault ⁦@StacyPerman⁩ https://t.co/z7w1aVTm76 39 minutes ago

Packers187

UNIVERSAL​ P RT @KTLA: Kaja Sokola, a former teen model, says Harvey Weinstein demanded***when she was just 16 years old before assaulting her. https… 43 minutes ago

TheSTLScoop

St. Louis News Former teen model sues Harvey Weinstein, alleging sexual assault https://t.co/46jKSUveur 44 minutes ago

WigdorLaw

Douglas Wigdor - Wigdor Law "I do hope to achieve at least some measure of justice that has still been denied to Harvey Weinstein’s many victim… https://t.co/QD5NCwLwhj 49 minutes ago

AllDailyRepNews

Daily Republic News Former teen model sues Harvey Weinstein, alleging sexual assault [Los Angeles Times] https://t.co/vorT4ngD6l 1 hour ago

Traveledfarwest

75338 Former teen model sues Harvey Weinstein, alleging sexual assault - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/K6zqPmtBf3 1 hour ago

AllDailyRepNews

Daily Republic News Former teen model sues Harvey Weinstein, alleging sexual assault [Los Angeles Times] https://t.co/9xHIjJT3kv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.