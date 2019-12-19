Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

J.K. Rowling Criticized After Tweeting Support for Anti-Transgender Researcher

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Ms. Rowling expressed support for a researcher whose views on transgender people were condemned by a court on Wednesday as “incompatible with human dignity.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yasukaringo

やすかり² | Yasuka KARI RT @nytimes: J.K. Rowling was criticized by gay and transgender rights groups after tweeting support for Maya Forstater, whose views on tra… 19 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US J.K. Rowling Criticized After Tweeting Support for Anti-Transgender Researcher - https://t.co/2LX28M0AdG https://t.co/0xIeojdm0r 30 minutes ago

state_post

State Post J.K. Rowling Criticized After Tweeting Support for Anti-Transgender Researcher https://t.co/uqzvXfTMYe https://t.co/5qU8uyasnL 38 minutes ago

worldnews911

World News J.K. Rowling Criticized After Tweeting Support for Anti-Transgender Researcher – The New York Times… https://t.co/9lYUdJ5r5q 1 hour ago

Gander_News_e3

Gander World News J.K. Rowling Criticized After Tweeting Support for Anti-Transgender Researcher https://t.co/PZItejGDZB via @circleboom 1 hour ago

darfie

darfie21 J.K. Rowling Criticized After Tweeting Support for Anti-Transgender Researcher https://t.co/4pppohKR3o 1 hour ago

I_News_N

News MiM J.Okay. Rowling Criticized After Tweeting enhance for Anti-Transgender ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/9sSdxSA7bm 2 hours ago

genLOCNuSkin

genloc『ジェンロック』 J.K. Rowling Criticized After Tweeting Support for Anti-Transgender Researcher - The New York Times https://t.co/FXksiLSKzJ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.