Chinese woman arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A Chinese woman is in custody in Florida, after being spotted taking pictures on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, the president's Palm Beach resort. She is the second Chinese citizen arrested there this year. Jeff Pegues reports.
News video: Chinese Woman Arrested For Illegally Entering Mar-A-Lago

Chinese Woman Arrested For Illegally Entering Mar-A-Lago 00:27

 For the second time this year, a Chinese woman has been arrested for trespassing President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

