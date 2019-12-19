Chinese woman arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago

A Chinese woman is in custody in Florida, after being spotted taking pictures on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, the president's Palm Beach resort. She is the second Chinese citizen arrested there this year. Jeff Pegues reports.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Virgil Johnson RT @NatashaBertrand: A Chinese woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with trespassing on Mar-a-Lago property, according to Palm Beach Po… 4 seconds ago Bored of Judges RT @BenKTallmadge: SECOND Chinese woman Lu Jing charged after trespassing at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort She was caught with an expi… 1 minute ago Lorraine J Dion🆘️ RT @CREWcrew: A woman was arrested Wednesday for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago, in the second time this year that a Chinese national been arres… 2 minutes ago Betty RT @jkbjournalist: BREAKING: Woman arrested for trespassing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is another Chinese national https://t.co/bUWNW30okf 9 minutes ago