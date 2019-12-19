Thursday, 19 December 2019 () The day after she led the House in the impeachment of President Trump, Nancy Pelosi said she won't send the case to the Senate until Mitch McConnell lays out the rules for a trial. McConnell fired back on Thursday. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Jacob Brown Pelosi-McConnell fight sets up a clash of Washington's titans - CNNPolitics https://t.co/gAmvdkZ2Oh 10 minutes ago
vlad nem Analysis: Pelosi-McConnell fight sets up a clash of Washington's titans
https://t.co/blDObnF3kW 43 minutes ago
DJPOLY Analysis: Pelosi-McConnell fight sets up a clash of Washington's titans https://t.co/PlHZ0Nr3IS 50 minutes ago
anais RT @raybae689: Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment https://t.co/dZ4nJs1G5g https://t.co/srQ5cjo2Pd 1 hour ago
VIPortal INC Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment https://t.co/IofWdYeK9r https://t.co/SHUIjy3LP0 4 hours ago
RAY BAEZ Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment https://t.co/dZ4nJs1G5g https://t.co/srQ5cjo2Pd 6 hours ago
Terry McCarty Burgess Everett: McConnell and Schumer clash amid impeachment trial negotiations https://t.co/egtyyZtQIz via @politico8 hours ago
Steve Rhodes RT @burgessev: McConnell and Schumer clash ahead of crucial impeachment trial meeting
“It’s a strained relationship,” acknowledged a senat… 8 hours ago