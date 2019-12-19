Global  

Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The day after she led the House in the impeachment of President Trump, Nancy Pelosi said she won't send the case to the Senate until Mitch McConnell lays out the rules for a trial. McConnell fired back on Thursday. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
News video: Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....

