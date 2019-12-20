Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christianity Today editorial calls for Trump's removal

CBS News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The editorial said of Mr. Trump, "None of the president's positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Christianity Today: 'Trump Should Be Removed From Office'

Christianity Today: 'Trump Should Be Removed From Office' 00:59

 Christianity Today called for President Trump's removal.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElenaMVidal

Zazigoboom🍊🆘🌊🌊 RT @thehill: Top editor at Christianity Today pens scathing op-ed calling for Trump to be removed from office https://t.co/doscej3Yu8 https… 11 seconds ago

JTHOMPSONRESIST

Joseph Thompson Christianity Today editorial board calls for Trump to be removed from office https://t.co/6fTo60cLkz 46 seconds ago

PersephoneAset

Cerridwen Persephone 🌹🥀 RT @axios: NEW: An editorial published by Christianity Today, a magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, calls for Trump's removal f… 1 minute ago

JennySa10054023

Jenny Sanders RT @JennySa10054023: Christianity Today editor calls for Trump to be removed from office https://t.co/sw4Dq4vYeY 1 minute ago

marsam22reed

Mary Reed @realDonaldTrump Christianity Today editor calls for Trump to be removed from office https://t.co/5APHzwR7Q5 https://t.co/zRXCyMPXRK 1 minute ago

Oh_Womyn

Ruchika RT @howardknopf: Christianity Today editor calls for Trump to be removed from office https://t.co/3CFbtYDjfH 2 minutes ago

VeritatisAmore

Chani Kynes(Sihayah) Christianity Today editor calls for Trump to be removed from office https://t.co/gjbL06PwMT 2 minutes ago

WillBenton1

Will Benton RT @thehill: Top editor at Christianity Today pens scathing op-ed calling for Trump to be removed from office https://t.co/HaJVxfgKmD https… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.