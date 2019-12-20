Buttigieg and Warren clash on fundraising in Democratic presidential debate
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Democratic U.S. presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg clashed in a debate on Thursday, with Warren questioning whether Buttigieg was beholden to his wealthy donors and Buttigieg belittling her "purity test."
The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
