Buttigieg and Warren clash on fundraising in Democratic presidential debate

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Democratic U.S. presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg clashed in a debate on Thursday, with Warren questioning whether Buttigieg was beholden to his wealthy donors and Buttigieg belittling her "purity test." 👓 View full article



-1286 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate 01:58 The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.