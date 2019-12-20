Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Today in History for December 20th

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Highlights of this day in history: New Orleans marks completion of Louisiana Purchase; South Carolina is first state to secede from Union; Vermont Supreme Court rules in favor of homosexual couples; 'It's A Wonderful Life' premieres in New York. (Dec. 20)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: This Day in History: Slavery Is Abolished in America

This Day in History: Slavery Is Abolished in America 00:55

 This Day in History: Slavery Is Abolished in America. December 18, 1865. The 13th Amendment was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution. It ensures that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude … shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”. It had...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RacingPost

Racing Post 📰 TODAY’S RACING POST: 📅 Friday 20th December 😇 Angels Breath out to strike on card with rich history 🐎 Bloods… https://t.co/i2NNNGtWGm 31 minutes ago

sam11_pearl

sam pearl #history #A.I #science #UFO #bigfoot RT @KathelijneVL: #OTD #History #Germany Today in History - On this Day - December 20th. 1644 - Albert IV, Duke of Saxe-Eisenach @ https:/… 1 hour ago

KathelijneVL

♔Kathleen Van Lierop #OTD #History #Germany Today in History - On this Day - December 20th. 1644 - Albert IV, Duke of Saxe-Eisenach @… https://t.co/5bCZGYkCV4 1 hour ago

WatSheSed

That's What She Said Today in History for December 20th https://t.co/m1IN2dKQP0 https://t.co/EFlb4nXjrh 1 hour ago

Managed_Hosts

Managed Hosting Today in History for December 20th https://t.co/idRyPXYNb9 https://t.co/YWlo7wLprk 1 hour ago

dnb_feed

Drum 'n' Bass Today in History for December 20th https://t.co/o2BXTE3tNA https://t.co/yWaPbEKJv8 1 hour ago

dimepiece_org

Dimepiece Today in History for December 20th https://t.co/nN84HClDTK https://t.co/jDNawkcrmr 1 hour ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват Today in History for December 20th https://t.co/GcEfhGNKpL https://t.co/BfpOayFbyJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.