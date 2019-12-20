Fundraising, experience and more highlights from the sixth Democratic debate
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Seven Democratic candidates faced off in the last debate of 2019. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran join from the spin room in Los Angeles, while Elaine Quijano anchors coverage with CBS News political analyst and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright, CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBSN political contributor Molly Hooper for post-debate analysis and coverage.
The sixth and final Democratic president debate of 2019 kicked off Thursday with a question on impeachment before leading to some heated exchanges on fundraising and experience before candidates were forced to tackle forgiveness and gifts.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
e-news.US Fundraising, experience and more highlights from the sixth Democratic debate - https://t.co/mmORroIWdO 7 hours ago
VIPortal INC Fundraising, experience and more highlights from the sixth Democratic debate https://t.co/P7BuWB1AFe https://t.co/pTv8yCNF7l 8 hours ago
WatsupAmericas Latest: Fundraising, experience and more highlights from the sixth Democratic debate https://t.co/Tn1jemVntk 8 hours ago
RAY BAEZ Fundraising, experience and more highlights from the sixth Democratic debate https://t.co/miBeYNOkqV https://t.co/EioI0oivBG 10 hours ago