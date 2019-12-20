Fundraising, experience and more highlights from the sixth Democratic debate

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

Seven Democratic candidates faced off in the last debate of 2019. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran join from the spin room in Los Angeles, while Elaine Quijano anchors coverage with CBS News political analyst and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright, CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBSN political contributor Molly Hooper for post-debate analysis and coverage. 👓 View full article



13 hours ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published Democratic Candidates Take Aim At President Donald Trump, Then Each Other At Debate 06:39 The sixth and final Democratic president debate of 2019 kicked off Thursday with a question on impeachment before leading to some heated exchanges on fundraising and experience before candidates were forced to tackle forgiveness and gifts.