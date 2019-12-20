Global  

Ivanka Trump says impeachment "energized" her father

CBS News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
In a rare interview set to air later this month on "Face the Nation," Ivanka Trump says getting impeached has actually energized her father, President Trump. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her conversation with Trump.
