Pelosi and McConnell face off in impeachment trial "impasse"
Friday, 20 December 2019 () As Democrats consider withholding the materials the Senate would need for an impeachment trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being "too afraid" to present the case. The standoff means the entire impeachment process is in uncharted territory. Nancy Cordes reports.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....
"Swamp mistress" Pelosi is completely outmatched by Senator McConnell. Impeachment is backfiring in D'…