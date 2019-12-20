How Iowa polling drove the latest Democratic debate
Friday, 20 December 2019 () CBS News political contributors Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the sixth Democratic debate and the latest in impeachment proceedings. Mook was Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, and Sullivan was Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign manager.
The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.