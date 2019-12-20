Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How Iowa polling drove the latest Democratic debate

CBS News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
CBS News political contributors Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the sixth Democratic debate and the latest in impeachment proceedings. Mook was Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, and Sullivan was Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign manager.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate

Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate 01:58

 The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.