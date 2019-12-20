An Iowa man who set fire to a church LGBTQ flag in June was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison.

You Might Like

Tweets about this boobookitty RT @smalltownandrew: Iowa man gets sentenced to 16 years for setting LGBTQ flag on fire I thought this was a free country? That's what lib… 14 seconds ago Norm Young 🇺🇸 RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Iowa man who sets LGBTQ flag on fire gets over 15 years in prison https://t.co/Q6avs9AYBD Wow Really If It Was An Am… 16 seconds ago Patriotic Grammy 🇺🇸 Amazing you could burn the United States flag anywhere and get away without being reprimanded but... Oh,,, Burn a… https://t.co/BPVKSLhQIL 4 minutes ago FreedomParty.com @realDonaldTrump Burn American flag encouraged! But: Iowa man who sets LGBTQ flag on fire gets over 15 years in pr… https://t.co/4Ps3XEiWbv 8 minutes ago Fearless45_MAGA #IFB #KAG #MAGA BUT NOT A CRIME TO BURN AN AMERICAN FLAG? Iowa man who sets LGBTQ flag on fire gets over 15 years in prison ... HAT… https://t.co/TsiTu91m2B 8 minutes ago Paul An Iowa man was sentenced to 15 years for stealing a LGBTQ flag from a Christian church and setting fire to it . It… https://t.co/A9eE3Hu7PH 8 minutes ago Christine Iowa man who sets LGBTQ flag on fire gets over 15 years in prison https://t.co/e7Do4i1VBZ Asshole lefties burn th… https://t.co/Y6aF7oEARx 8 minutes ago Toni4Trump Iowa man who sets LGBTQ flag on fire gets over 15 years in prison https://t.co/tCeRGUxDBY 8 minutes ago