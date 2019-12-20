Sarah Huckabee Sanders Apologizes for Mocking Biden’s Remarks on Stuttering Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 46 minutes ago )

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about,” Ms. Sanders tweeted during the Democratic presidential debate. She later deleted the post and apologized. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this