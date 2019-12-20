Global  

1 Injury After 2 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide In Mexico

Friday, 20 December 2019
Two Carnival cruise ships collided Friday morning at the port in Cozumel, Mexico causing extensive damage to the one of the ships.
News video: 2 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide in Mexico, 1 Injury

2 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide in Mexico, 1 Injury 00:46

