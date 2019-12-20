Global  

MS-13 crackdown -- the largest ever in New York -- ensnares nearly 100 members, associates, report says

Friday, 20 December 2019
New York prosecutors are gearing up Friday to announce criminal charges against 96 members and associates of MS-13 in what reportedly is the largest crackdown against the gang in the state’s history.
