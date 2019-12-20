Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Army, Navy investigators find hand gestures made during football broadcast weren't racist

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
A probe into hand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen at last weekend's televised Army-Navy college football in Philidelphia game were not racist, separate military investigations conducted by the military academies found.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes

No Racist Intent Found In Probe Of 'White Power' Hand Signs At Army-Navy Game, Navy Concludes 00:38

 U.S. Naval Academy officials have completed their investigation into whether two midshipmen flashed "white power" signs at the Army-Navy game. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wolters_ann

Anna Army, Navy investigators find hand gestures made during football broadcast weren't racist https://t.co/1DwrvhPtpb 2 minutes ago

Evolv_undefined

Evolve Undefined I am beyond disgusted. They found "no racism" in hand gestures ? No wonder this white supremacist nation is being p… https://t.co/fhwOHpGNgz 3 minutes ago

Cuda71426

Stones Army, Navy investigators find hand gestures made during football broadcast weren’t racist, just locker room thing. Like looking do ya? 4 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Army, Navy investigators find hand gestures made during football broadcast weren't racist - https://t.co/OZpwPSIt7D https://t.co/huubADhy1M 6 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Army, Navy investigators find hand gestures made during football broadcast weren’t racist https://t.co/e6IQWCHRlR 12 minutes ago

Tspud129

travis donaldson RT @Fearless45_MAGA: RACIST? REALLY? Army, Navy investigators find hand gestures made during football broadcast weren't racist https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

AmericaPieBabe

Red🙋💋 RT @nwgoboating: Silly it was even investigated! Army, Navy investigators find hand gestures made during football broadcast weren't racist… 14 minutes ago

FRANK_J_MILES

Frank J Miles Army, Navy investigators find hand gestures made during football broadcast weren't racist https://t.co/pd42wIM7SE #FoxNews 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.