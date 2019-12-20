Global  

Pitkin County building bathroom to become all-inclusive, building places “for all people”

Denver Post Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Pitkin County officials are planning to convert a men’s bathroom in the newly built county building on Main Street into an “all-accommodating” bathroom for transgender and other residents, an official said Thursday.
