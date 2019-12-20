Global  

Ex-Fort Worth officer indicted for murder of Atatiana Jefferson

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
An ex-Fort Worth police officer was indicted for murder on Friday in the death of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in October.
News video: Ex-Fort Worth Officer Indicted For Murder In Atatiana Jefferson Death

Ex-Fort Worth Officer Indicted For Murder In Atatiana Jefferson Death 01:04

 ​Following news of the indictment, a lawyer for Jefferson's family said on Twitter, "Atatiana’s family is [relieved] but remain cautious."

