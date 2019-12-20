Body found likely missing Texas mom Heidi Broussard, police say; newborn found alive, suspect arrested

Police in Austin, Texas said Friday they believe they have found the body of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and located her 3-week-old daughter, Margo Carey, alive.

