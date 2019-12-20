Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Body found likely missing Texas mom Heidi Broussard, police say; newborn found alive, suspect arrested

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Police in Austin, Texas said Friday they believe they have found the body of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and located her 3-week-old daughter, Margo Carey, alive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Police Arrest 'Friend' Of Missing Austin Mom Heidi Broussard After Body Found In Houston

Police Arrest 'Friend' Of Missing Austin Mom Heidi Broussard After Body Found In Houston 00:24

 Police in Texas investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old mother Heidi Broussard and her 1-month-old daughter said Friday that an infant girl was found safe at a home near Houston, and that another person was in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LocalMemphis

Local 24 News Police: Body found likely Texas mom who vanished with baby https://t.co/5hC8L76ADm 5 minutes ago

KTLA

KTLA Police: Body found is likely Texas mom who vanished with baby https://t.co/NeNZdhenzQ 17 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Body found likely missing Texas mom Heidi Broussard, police say; newborn found alive, suspect arrested… https://t.co/ugjxs4Z6Yb 18 minutes ago

BeccaFromTX

Becca From Texas⭐️ 😔 😢 The missing woman's mother, Tammy Broussard, said that police told her the body found in Jersey Village in Har… https://t.co/MrqBOy6Ev3 3 hours ago

superdaveintx

superdaveintx RT @PoojaOnTV: A body found at a northwest Harris County home is believed to be that of missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard, according to… 6 hours ago

Al_Nimer

Tony J RT @NicOseiNews: #UPDATE: There's been a tragic development in the case of missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter Ma… 6 hours ago

wsls

WSLS 10 The missing woman's mother was told that the body, found in a trunk, likely belonged to her daughter dauhttps://ww… https://t.co/Zp0dGxEesA 7 hours ago

NECN

necn The Texas woman’s mother said police told her that a woman’s body found in a trunk was likely that of her daughter.… https://t.co/RGlOfRroS3 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.