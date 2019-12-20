Global  

Police: Iowa woman ran over girl in racist attack

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Police say they've charged a Des Moines woman with attempted murder after she told officers she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teen was Mexican. (Dec. 20)
 
News video: Woman Hit 14-Year-Old with Car Because She Thought Teen 'Was a Mexican,' Police Say

Woman Hit 14-Year-Old with Car Because She Thought Teen 'Was a Mexican,' Police Say 02:13

 An Iowa woman told investigators she ran down a 14-year old girl with her car because she thought the teen "was a Mexican," according to the Clive Police Dept.

