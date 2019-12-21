Global  

President Donald Trump To Hold Evangelicals Event In Miami

cbs4.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump will hold a campaign event Jan. 3 in Miami to launch an “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition, according to an announcement Friday.
News video: President Trump impeached, set to face trial in Senate

President Trump impeached, set to face trial in Senate 01:15

 Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office.

