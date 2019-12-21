Global  

Carnival cruise ships collide, causing passenger injury

CBS News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are sharing videos and stories of a harrowing collision on Friday, in which two Carnival ships in Mexico came into contact. Six passengers were injured in the collision. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico

Carnival Legend based in Tampa collides with cruise ship in Mexico 00:36

 Two Carnival Cruise ships collided near the Port of Cozumel, Mexico on Friday.

AjayiOlumideJoh

mix RT @24onlinee: Two Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico https://t.co/rF3GXA7SDn 12 minutes ago

TheMrOutspoken

Darnell Mac at this point nobody is safe 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/7E4VzHqkNv 30 minutes ago

cruise2click1

cruise2click Watch two Carnival cruise ships collide https://t.co/G5HIvpCd1b https://t.co/WE6n0boRfT 31 minutes ago

travjournalist

Phil Davies RT @travelweekly: Christmas cruises continue after two Carnival Cruise Line ships collide in Mexico: Carnival Glory hit Carnival Legend ne… 52 minutes ago

travelweekly

Travel Weekly Christmas cruises continue after two Carnival Cruise Line ships collide in Mexico: Carnival Glory hit Carnival Leg… https://t.co/Jsk3lZtAA0 2 hours ago

BanglaViral

BanglaViral WATCH: Two Carnival Cruise Ships Collide In Mexico | NBC News https://t.co/sO2rxGL4kR 2 hours ago

RachAJones99

Rachael 🌌 RT @TODAYshow: Carnival Cruise ships collide in Mexico, at least 1 passenger injured https://t.co/MThY8bVjJF 3 hours ago

1003kissfm

100.3 Kiss FM Videos showed the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it tried to dock in Cozumel, Mexico https://t.co/cg6BJzBHQF 4 hours ago

