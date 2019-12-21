Junior Johnson, “The Last American Hero,” dies at 88 Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, a moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver described as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire, died Friday. He was 88. 👓 View full article

