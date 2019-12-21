Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Maple Leafs Beat Rangers 6-3, New York Loses 3rd Straight

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves as the Rangers’ losing streak reached three games.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights 02:40

 Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 12/20/2019

Recent related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Predators @ Rangers 12/16/19 [Video]NHL Highlights | Predators @ Rangers 12/16/19

Extended highlights of the Nashville Predators at the New York Rangers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights [Video]Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers, 12/14/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Maple Leafs 6, Rangers 3

NEW YORK (AP) — William Nylander and Mitchell Marner each scored their second goal of the game early in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat...
Seattle Times

Leafs coast by Rangers as Marner, Nylander each pot a pair

William Nylander and Mitchell Marner each scored their second goal of the game early in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.