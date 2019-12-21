Global  

Baltimore to become first city monitored by police surveillance planes

CBS News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The city of Baltimore will be monitored by surveillance airplanes for up to six months next year under a pilot program announced Friday. The pilot program, announced by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison during a press conference Friday, is aimed at helping law enforcement investigate violent crime. Mike Hellgren, a reporter for CBS Baltimore affiliate WJZ, reports.
