Baltimore to become first city monitored by police surveillance planes

The city of Baltimore will be monitored by surveillance airplanes for up to six months next year under a pilot program announced Friday. The pilot program, announced by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison during a press conference Friday, is aimed at helping law enforcement investigate violent crime. Mike Hellgren, a reporter for CBS Baltimore affiliate WJZ, reports.

