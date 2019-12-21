

Recent related videos from verified sources Art Van and WXYZ-TV team up for 11th annual 'Together We Can' community food drive For the 11th consecutive year, Art Van Furniture and WXYZ-TV are teaming up with Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan to fight hunger in metro Detroit with their annual “Together We.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:38Published on November 7, 2019 Rainy weather returns to the Valley The best rain chances will continue to be in the higher terrain north and east of the Valley, but spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Phoenix Metro area as well. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:36Published on November 6, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this Bendypragnell Boy, 13, killed by ‘drug-driver’ while walking near home: A man, 34, has now been arrested by Thames Valley Police… https://t.co/VH9wsYgQwP 1 week ago azcentral Valley Metro van driver killed, 4 passengers injured in north Phoenix crash https://t.co/sutJnLbFmD 1 week ago Lynne A Shapiro PD: Valley Metro driver killed, others hurt in Phoenix crash https://t.co/b76tPc9SuM 1 week ago