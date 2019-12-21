Global  

Valley Metro van driver killed, 4 passengers injured in north Phoenix crash

azcentral.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Valley Metro van driver killed, 4 passengers injured in north Phoenix crashPolice say Juan Carlos Molina-Limon, 59, was driving a Valley Metro van carrying four men when he crashed at Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive.
 
News video: Valley Metro van driver killed, passengers injured in north Phoenix crash

Valley Metro van driver killed, passengers injured in north Phoenix crash 00:19

 A Valley Metro van driver was killed, and several others were injured in a north Phoenix crash on Friday. According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive around noon.

