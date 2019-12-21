Global  

North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
North Korea fired back at the US on Saturday, declaring Washington would "pay dearly" for criticizing the country's human rights record, according to state news agency KCNA.
News video: North Korea warns the U.S. over human rights comments

North Korea warns the U.S. over human rights comments 01:02

 North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington&apos;s &quot;verbal abuse&quot; would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. Emer McCarthy reports.

When it came to the Democratic debate broadcast in Beijing, the feed was blacked out when the topic of human rights in China was discussed. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Traffickers started targeting impoverished women in Burundi after unrest broke out in 2015 following a disputed presidential election.

U.N. condemns North Korea rights abuses, Pyongyang rejects resolution

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday condemned "the long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in and by"...
Reuters

LawrenceConnol2

Lawrence Connolly RT @LadyJYYC: “Pyongyang has said that if Washington fails to make it an acceptable offer, it will adopt an unspecified “new way”.” We are… 7 minutes ago

GZeroConspiracy

G-Zero North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' as tensions rise https://t.co/PgGoz6ExrL 10 minutes ago

billm9

no justice - just us. ⌛️ North Korea warns U.S. could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism https://t.co/vXgXL51h5j 19 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt North Korea Warns US Could 'Pay Dearly' for Human Rights Criticism - https://t.co/iaIt7LaHN9 #GoogleAlerts 20 minutes ago

CountryOverPar5

Country Over Party North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism - CNN https://t.co/1i1LiZZKdA 21 minutes ago

SolarEmbargo

Ethan Jay Norman “Stop calling out the crimes of our peaceful leader or we will exterminate your people.” ✌️ https://t.co/zFEqbG0kWF 23 minutes ago

cline_buddy

Buddy Cline North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism - CNN https://t.co/NBPhX5iehL 26 minutes ago

jinkyjoy

Norma Joyce Jenkins North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism Now Kim Jong you know this is true. You treat y… https://t.co/RWudoDvuht 27 minutes ago

