North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () North Korea fired back at the US on Saturday, declaring Washington would "pay dearly" for criticizing the country's human rights record, according to state news agency KCNA.
North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. Emer McCarthy reports.