Lawrence Connolly RT @LadyJYYC: “Pyongyang has said that if Washington fails to make it an acceptable offer, it will adopt an unspecified “new way”.” We are… 7 minutes ago

G-Zero North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' as tensions rise https://t.co/PgGoz6ExrL 10 minutes ago

no justice - just us. ⌛️ North Korea warns U.S. could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism https://t.co/vXgXL51h5j 19 minutes ago

Ernst Nordholt North Korea Warns US Could 'Pay Dearly' for Human Rights Criticism - https://t.co/iaIt7LaHN9 #GoogleAlerts 20 minutes ago

Country Over Party North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism - CNN https://t.co/1i1LiZZKdA 21 minutes ago

Ethan Jay Norman “Stop calling out the crimes of our peaceful leader or we will exterminate your people.” ✌️ https://t.co/zFEqbG0kWF 23 minutes ago

Buddy Cline North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism - CNN https://t.co/NBPhX5iehL 26 minutes ago