Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Impeachment and a Wine Cave Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race

NYTimes.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The final Democratic debate of the year took place against the backdrop of a House vote to impeach President Trump. Here’s a recap.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Impeachment and a Wine Cave Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race - https://t.co/oDiGV0OJv7 #LatestComments 10 seconds ago

NewsShamel

ShamelNews Impeachment and a Wine Cave Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race https://t.co/VeWCujVVSz 6 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News It appears nobody consulted the Jedi Council before scheduling a Democratic debate on the same night that “Star War… https://t.co/sSpFCVlICk 28 minutes ago

CarlaRK3

Carla R ✍🏾📖 RT @Libertea2012: Impeachment and a Wine Cave Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race https://t.co/Nltdb491hz 36 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Impeachment and a Wine Cave Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race https://t.co/Nltdb491hz 37 minutes ago

BWebazine

Bon Bon Lifestyle Webazine Impeachment and a Wine Cave Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race https://t.co/rmlHmxjeQP https://t.co/PKcsNdlmQk 39 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #PresidentialElectionof2020 #DebatesPolitical Impeachment and a Wine Cave Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race https://t.co/Jro… 41 minutes ago

bluepolitics_

Janet Shan Impeachment and a Wine Cave Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race https://t.co/v0M5kfl4ve https://t.co/cQ8rxJTxoq 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.